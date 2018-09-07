SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Maraming Salamat Rene Gracia

Brothers Rene and Dennis Gracia created the Hotdogs

Rene Garcia with the Hotdog band at the SBS Radio Studio in Melbourne in 2014 Source: SBS Filipino 2014

Published 7 September 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:20pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Pumanaw noong ikalawa ng Setyembre si Rene Garcia ng bandang Hotdog sa edad na 65 taong gulang. Balikan natin ang panayam noong 2014 ng bumisita siya sa Studio sa Melbourne ng SBS Radio.

