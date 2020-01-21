SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The last decade was the hottest in recorded history

The Totten glacier in Antartica's Australian territory is under threat

The Totten glacier in Antartica's Australian territory is under threat Source: AAP

Published 21 January 2020 at 12:30pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 2:37pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The world has just experienced the hottest decade in recorded history, with the blame placed on human influenced climate change, according to three global agencies.

