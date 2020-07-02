SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The Northern Territory has recorded its first case of coronavirus in almost three months

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A man wearing face mask

Source: Pexel Gustavo Pring

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2020 at 2:12pm, updated 2 July 2020 at 3:21pm
By Cristina Magbojos
Presented by Cristina Magbojos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The territory's Health Minister Natasha Fyles has reassured the community of the minimal risk of community transmission.

Published 2 July 2020 at 2:12pm, updated 2 July 2020 at 3:21pm
By Cristina Magbojos
Presented by Cristina Magbojos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Darwin resident, aged in his 30s, has the virus.

He came back to Australian from overseas, and completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne.

But before returning home to Darwin, he stayed with family in one of the coronavirus hotspot areas of Melbourne.

Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles says the man followed regulations, and has had minimum contact with the community in the Northern Territory.

As part of that contact tracing, authorities are seeking anyone who was a passenger on Qantas flight Q-F 8-3-6 from Brisbane to Darwin on Monday, 29 June.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero