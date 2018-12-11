Mga magandang payo sa pagre-retiro

Senior relaxing in scenic coastal landscape Source: AAP
Published 11 December 2018 at 1:06pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 3:40pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ito ay isang katotohanang gusto ng mga tao, ang pagre-retiro sa trabaho, at pagkakaroon ng sapat na panahong gumawa ng gusto mo, kung kailan mo gustong gawin.
Published 11 December 2018 at 1:06pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 3:40pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share