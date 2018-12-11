SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga magandang payo sa pagre-retiro

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Senior relaxing in scenic coastal landscape

Senior relaxing in scenic coastal landscape Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2018 at 1:06pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 3:40pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ito ay isang katotohanang gusto ng mga tao, ang pagre-retiro sa trabaho, at pagkakaroon ng sapat na panahong gumawa ng gusto mo, kung kailan mo gustong gawin.

Published 11 December 2018 at 1:06pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 3:40pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero