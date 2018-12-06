SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paninigarilyo, nasa pinaka-mababang lebel

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Cigarette packaging warning of two health conditions

A doctor says cigarette packaging showing health conditions related to smoking should be updated. (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2018 at 2:16pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 10:08am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nakatulong ang mga polisa ng gobyerno at konseho, upang dalahin ang paninigarilyo ng mga Australyano sa pinaka-mababang lebel.

Published 6 December 2018 at 2:16pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 10:08am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero