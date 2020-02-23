SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The premier and community gather at Camp Hill, Brisbane, to remember the murdered mother, Hannah Clarke and her 3 children.

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Premier and community gather at Camp Hill Brisbane

Premier and community gather at Camp Hill Brisbane Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:54am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

The premier of Queensland, together with hundreds of relatives and friends of Hannah Clarke, gather at Camp Hill to remember the victims of domestic violence. Hannah and her 3 children, Aaliya, 6, Laianah, 4 ang Trey 3, were killed by Rowan Baxter, the husband and fateher, after he doused them with petrol and set the car they were in. Baxter stabbed himself and died shortly after.

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:54am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero