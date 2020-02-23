The premier and community gather at Camp Hill, Brisbane, to remember the murdered mother, Hannah Clarke and her 3 children.
Premier and community gather at Camp Hill Brisbane Source: Getty Images
Published 24 February 2020 at 9:54am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The premier of Queensland, together with hundreds of relatives and friends of Hannah Clarke, gather at Camp Hill to remember the victims of domestic violence. Hannah and her 3 children, Aaliya, 6, Laianah, 4 ang Trey 3, were killed by Rowan Baxter, the husband and fateher, after he doused them with petrol and set the car they were in. Baxter stabbed himself and died shortly after.
