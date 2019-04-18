Ang kahalagahan ng Semana Santa para sa mga Pilipinong naninirahan sa Australya

Ang Semana Santa ay isang mahalagang komemorasyon na malawak na sinusunod sa Pilipinas at ng karamihang Pilipino bilang bahagi ng tradisyon.





Ito ay ang linggo sa pagitan ng Linggo ng Palaspas at Pasko ng Pagkabuhay na sinusunod ng taimtim bilang panahon ng debosyon para sa pasyon ni Hesu Kristo.





Ibinahagi ng mga Pilipinong migrante sa SBS Radio ang kani-kanilang sariling pananaw tungkol sa Semana Santa.











Buddy Abadilla, Senior Pastor Connect City Church

Para kay Buddy Abadilla, ang Holy Week ay ang pinaka-sagradong panahon para sa mga Kristiyano.





Sinabi niya ito ay panahon ng pagninilay-nilay tungkol sa mga pagdusa na tinamasa ni Hesu Kristo sa krus.





"It is very important remember our Lord Jesus Christ who died for all of us that we might live with him."





Dagdag niya bagama't mahalaga pa rin para sa ilang mga Pilipino sa Australya ang kaganapan, may ilan din na pinipiling magbakasyon, pumunta sa mga party at mag-long drive kaysa sa pumunta sa simbahan at magdasal.





"Most of the people spend it as a long weekend or holiday break but for me, Holy Week is to spend time with God and a time of remembering God's goodness in our lives and in our families."





Hinikayat din niya ang mga Pilipinong pamilya na dumalo sa mga Good Friday at Easter service sa kani-kanilang simbahan.





Alf Ciriaco, Uni student

Para kay Alf Ciriaco, ang Semana Santa ay isang paalala ng kaligtasan.





"It's good to remember what God did on the cross to remember that in Him we have hope and in Him we also have salvation."





Lumaki sa isang pamilya na may matatag na pananampalataya, nakita niyang kadalasan sa mga Australyano ay hindi sumusunod sa mga tradisyon ng Semana Santa kumpara sa Pilipinas.





"Here in Australia there are no traditions like what we have in the Philippines. In the University here, Christian students only have gatherings for like-minded people then they discuss about what Easter Sunday or Holy Week is [that's it]."





Joy Go, Ina

Mahalaga para kay Joy Go ang pagtanim sa tunay nakahulugan ng Semana Santa sa kanyang mga Australyanong anak.





Sinabi niya mas marami ng mga Pilipino ang nakikibagay sa takbo ng buhay sa Australya kaya naman nakakalimutan na ang totoong kahulugan nito.





"Australia has multi nationalities so for them Holy Week is [just] a holiday or a long weekend. I'm not seeing [anymore] the traditions that I grew up with like staying home, going to the church especially for the religious. I think we are adapting to that and most Filipinos have adapted to the life in Australia."





Floribeth Saavedra, Nars

Para sa registered nurse na si Floribeth Saavedra, ang Semana Santa ay hindi tungkol sa kaugalian o tradisyon kundi sa pag-alala sa mga mahalagang kaganapan ng linggo.





"In my opinion, language and customs surrounding the Holy Week is not really the point, what's important for me are the events of the week and that we are always seeing the importance of this."





Lorna Ramirez, Manunulat/May-akda

Para sa manunulat na si Lorna Ramirez ang Semana Santa ay linggo ng rekoleksyon, pagsisisi, meditasyon at pagbabago.





"It's important to remember Holy Week to remind us to be humble. Sometimes we think we are stable and think we have everything but no. The more you have those talents and blessings you should be humble as possible. We have to remember this to exemplify that Christ died for his loved ones. That's what we should do as well, sacrifice for our loved ones."





