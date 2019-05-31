SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The Silent Witness Network: Paano maiiwasan ang karahasan sa loob ng tahanan

Communities band together to protect victims of domestic violence.

Closeup image of hands of young people with on stack. Group of mixed race friends on the beach with their hands stacked.

Published 31 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 6 October 2020 at 8:14am
By Christie Rivera
Ang The Silent Witness Network (TSWN) ay isang non-profit organisation na naglalayong magbigay ng pagtataguyod, pagsasanay at edukasyong pangkomunidad upang mahadlangan ang karahasan sa pamilya. Narito ang panayam kay Mursha Gapasin ng TSWN.

