The Silent Witness Network: Paano maiiwasan ang karahasan sa loob ng tahanan

Closeup image of hands of young people with on stack. Group of mixed race friends on the beach with their hands stacked. Source: Getty Images/jacoblund
Published 31 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 6 October 2020 at 8:14am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang The Silent Witness Network (TSWN) ay isang non-profit organisation na naglalayong magbigay ng pagtataguyod, pagsasanay at edukasyong pangkomunidad upang mahadlangan ang karahasan sa pamilya. Narito ang panayam kay Mursha Gapasin ng TSWN.
