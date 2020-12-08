SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ang epekto ng Covid 19 sa paraan ng pagsimba

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

leela Gune

Leila Gune

Published 8 December 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 8 December 2020 at 4:55pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino


Habang lumalaki ang epekto ng Covid 19 sa ating kalusugtan, ang ekonomiya at buhay, naging malalim ito at nakasulat, at ang epekto sa lipunan ay lumalabas pa lamang.

Highlights
  • In this episode we take a closer look at the social impact the pandemic has had on places of worship
  • Leela Gune [[lee-lah goo-nee]] is a woman with above average energy levels.
  • COVID-19 has been hard for the 90-year-old who has spent 40 years volunteering at the Sri Mandi Hindu temple in Sydney.
In this episode we take a closer look at the social impact the pandemic has had on places of worship

Leela Gune [[lee-lah g


oo-nee]] is a woman with above average energy levels.

COVID-19 has been hard for the 90-year-old who has spent 40 years volunteering at the Sri Mandi Hindu temple in Sydney.

