Ang epekto ng Covid 19 sa paraan ng pagsimba

Highlights
- In this episode we take a closer look at the social impact the pandemic has had on places of worship
- Leela Gune [[lee-lah goo-nee]] is a woman with above average energy levels.
- COVID-19 has been hard for the 90-year-old who has spent 40 years volunteering at the Sri Mandi Hindu temple in Sydney.
In this episode we take a closer look at the social impact the pandemic has had on places of worship
Leela Gune [[lee-lah g
oo-nee]] is a woman with above average energy levels.
Advertisement
COVID-19 has been hard for the 90-year-old who has spent 40 years volunteering at the Sri Mandi Hindu temple in Sydney.