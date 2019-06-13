Bagong teknolohiya maitataguyod ang mga karapatang pantao

Sinabi rin ng UN ang mga bagong teknolohiya ay maitataguyod ang mga karapatang pantao at pagka-pantay-pantay.
Melinda Gates and Jack Ma present United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, with the "The Age Digital of Digital Independence" report. Source: United Nations
Published 13 June 2019 at 11:52am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Naglabas ang United Nations ng isang ulat hinggil sa teknolohiya at nagsabing ang kinabukasang digital ay kailangang mas ligtas at bukas para sa lahat.
