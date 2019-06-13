SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bagong teknolohiya maitataguyod ang mga karapatang pantao

Melinda Gates and Jack Ma present UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, with the "The Age Digital of Digital Independence" report

Melinda Gates and Jack Ma present United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, with the "The Age Digital of Digital Independence" report. Source: United Nations

Published 13 June 2019 at 11:52am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Naglabas ang United Nations ng isang ulat hinggil sa teknolohiya at nagsabing ang kinabukasang digital ay kailangang mas ligtas at bukas para sa lahat.

Sinabi rin ng UN ang mga bagong teknolohiya ay maitataguyod ang mga karapatang pantao at pagka-pantay-pantay.

