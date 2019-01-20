US magsasagawa ng ikalawang pakikipagpulong sa North Korea

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media outside the White House Source: AP
Published 20 January 2019 at 11:43am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Ayon sa White House ang pangulo ng U-S Donald Trump ay makikipagpulong sa pinuno ng North Korea Kim Jong-un sa katapusan ng Pebrero. Ang lokasyon para sa pagpupulong ay hindi pa inihahayag.
