US magsasagawa ng ikalawang pakikipagpulong sa North Korea

US North Korea Summit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media outside the White House Source: AP

Published 20 January 2019 at 11:43am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Ayon sa White House ang pangulo ng U-S Donald Trump ay makikipagpulong sa pinuno ng North Korea Kim Jong-un sa katapusan ng Pebrero. Ang lokasyon para sa pagpupulong ay hindi pa inihahayag.

