Chef nagluto ng libreng pagkain para sa mga international students

Chef cooks free meals for international students who lost their jobs due to coronavirus restrictions

Chef cooks free meals for international students who lost their jobs due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions Source: Edward Christian Ocampo Facebook

Published 12 April 2020 at 2:10pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 5:39pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagluto ng libreng tanghalian at hapunan ang Chef na si Edward Christian Ocampo para sa mga international students na nawalan ng trabaho sa gitna ng krisis sa COVID-19. Pakinggan.

