Hindi alam ng libo-libong mga Australyano na sila ay may mataas na presyon ng dugo
Published 22 May 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 22 May 2019 at 3:37pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Libo-libong mga Australyano ay maaaring may mataas na presyon ng dugo o high blood pressure ngunit hindi nila ito alam kahit na sila ay sinuri na ng kanilang GP. Napag-alaman sa isang bagong pag-aaral na ang kasalukuyang pagsusuri sa hypertension ay maaaring hindi wasto.
