Hindi alam ng libo-libong mga Australyano na sila ay may mataas na presyon ng dugo

Health, blood pressure,

A GP checks a patient’s blood pressure Source: AAP

Published 22 May 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 22 May 2019 at 3:37pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Libo-libong mga Australyano ay maaaring may mataas na presyon ng dugo o high blood pressure ngunit hindi nila ito alam kahit na sila ay sinuri na ng kanilang GP. Napag-alaman sa isang bagong pag-aaral na ang kasalukuyang pagsusuri sa hypertension ay maaaring hindi wasto.

