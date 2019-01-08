SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bantang panatilihing sarado ang gobyerno ng Amerika ng ilang buwan o taon

Trump speaks in Rose Garden

President Donald Trump speaking at Rose Garden of White House Source: AAP

Published 8 January 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 10:19am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nagbanta si Pangulong Donald Trump na panatilihing sarado ang gobyerno ng Estados Unidos ng ilang buwan o taon.

