Tatlong lalake arestado sa tangkang terorismo

Tatlong lalake ang inaresto dahil sa tangkang terorismo, matapos ang naganap na raid ng pulisya sa Western Sydney. Kasunod ng pag-aresto ay nagkaroon ng 12-buwang imbestigasyon sa isang grupo na diumano ayon sa pulisya ay sumusuporta sa isang teroristang organisyon na Islamic State (IS).
