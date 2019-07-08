SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tatlong lalake arestado sa tangkang terorismo

Police raid at a Greenacre home

Police raid at a Greenacre home Source: AAP

Published 8 July 2019 at 2:15pm, updated 9 July 2019 at 2:28pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Tatlong lalake ang inaresto dahil sa tangkang terorismo, matapos ang naganap na raid ng pulisya sa Western Sydney. Kasunod ng pag-aresto ay nagkaroon ng 12-buwang imbestigasyon sa isang grupo na diumano ayon sa pulisya ay sumusuporta sa isang teroristang organisyon na Islamic State (IS).

