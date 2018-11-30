SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tatlong pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay Kian de los Santos, guilty at nasentensyahan ng habang buhay na pagkakakulong

The Caloocan City regional trial court declared the three officers guilty for the killing of Kian Lloyd delos Santos in August 2017.

The Caloocan City regional trial court declared the three officers guilty for the killing of Kian Lloyd delos Santos in August 2017. Source: AAP

Published 30 November 2018 at 12:22pm
By Shirley Escalante
Guilty ang hatol sa tatlong pulis na akusado sa pagpatay kay Kian de los Santos at haharap sa habang buhay na pagkakakulong.

