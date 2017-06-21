Tony Burke ipinaliwanag bakit tutol ang Labor sa panibagong Citizenship Test

Published 21 June 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:15pm
"Layunin nitong bumuo ng second class citizen na mga Australyano" tugon ni Tony Burke MP sa mga mungkahing pagbabago sa citizenship ng pamahlaan pederal Narito ang panayam ni Tony Burke MP kay Shamsher Kainth ng SBS Punjabi Larawan: kinondena ni Tony Burke ang mungkahi para pagbabago sa Citizenship Test sa pagtaas ng antas para English Test mula 'basic' sa 'competent' bilang sa wikang Ingles ' "bizarre act of snobbery" that "guarantees we will have a new permanent underclass." (AAP-AP-Rod McGuirk)
