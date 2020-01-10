SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Turismo ng Australya, apektado dahil sa mga bushfire

The Sydney Opera House is obscured by smoke haze from bushfires as a couple have a picnic in Sydney, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING

The Sydney Opera House is obscured by smoke haze from bushfires, Sydney, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 10 January 2020 at 12:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Sonia Lal, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Dahil sa krisis na dala ng bushfire, nagdudusa ang industriya ng turismo.

Dama ng industriya ng turismo ang mga epekto ng bushfire lalo na sa pag nenegosyo.

