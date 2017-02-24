Truefaith sa Australya

Larawan: Truefaith ay iikot ng Melbourne, Perth, Darwin at Sydney (SBS Filipino)
Published 24 February 2017
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Unang sumikat ang bandang Truefaith noong dekada nobenta. Ang sikreto sa kanilang tagumpay? Ang kanilang dedikayson at pagmamahal sa paglikha ng msuika
