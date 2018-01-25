Inatake ni Punong Ministro Turnbull ang New Zealand tungkol sa alok ng paglilipat ng mga asylum seekers
Source: Refugee Action Coalition
Published 25 January 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sinabi ng Punong Ministro na ang alok na paglilipat ng 150 na nakaditene sa Manus Island ay nagpalakas ng loob sa mga people smugglers. Image: AAP
Published 25 January 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share