2 milyon na blossoms makikita sa Cherry Blossom Festival sa Adelaide

Cherry blossoms (AAP Image/Yonhap News Agency) NO ARCHIVING, AUSTRALIA ONLY

Cherry blossoms Source: YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

Published 5 September 2019 at 1:26pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 12:54pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sa unang pagkakataon ngayong tagsibol, bubuksan ng Stella creek sa Adelaide ang kanilang hardin upang ma-enjoy ng mga tao ang mahigit 2 milyong white blossoms.

