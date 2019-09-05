Nahanap ng isang café chef ang kanyang sarili sa musika't pagkain

Dalawa ang nasa puso ni Sunday in Canberra Head Chef na si Anj Sulit - ang musika't pagkain.





"Singing was my first love. I thought I was going to be a singer, but then I discovered cooking and I fell in love with it," aniya.





Aming pamilya

Hindi nakakagulat na napamahal ang musika't pagkain kay Anj. Hindi lang basta magaling na cook ang kanyang ina, ang ama niya ay si architect Rolando Sulit na kilala din sa kanyang radio persona na Joe D' Mango.





Dahil sa trabaho ng kanyang ama sa Pilipinas, nanirahan sila dito ng komportable; ngunit, ninais ng kanyang mga magulang na mabigyan sina Anj at ang kanyang mga kapatid ng ibang opsyon sa buhay.





"We had no specific reason to move to Australia, but we liked the county. We would always visit. My dad thought about applying just so we had another option because we were just starting our careers then." The Sulit family Source: Anj Sulit





Pagkatapos ng tatlong taon ng kanilang pag-apply sa Australya, na-state sponsor ang mag-anak ng Canberra. Dahil dito, kinailangan manatili ng pamilya sa Canberra ng dalawang taon. Anim na taon ng nakakalipas at masayang naninirahan pa rin ang pamilya sa Canberra; at mahigit dalawang taon ng nakakalipas ng simulan na gumawa ng pangalan doon.





Sunday brunch





Ang Sulit family ay ang may-ari ng sikat na Gungahlin café na sa Sunday in Canberra. Almusal at brunch ang hinahain ng café mula 7:30 am hanggang 2:30 pm.





Sunday in Canberra's bestselling rainbow bagel. Source: Sunday in Canberra





"Breakfast and brunch are obviously common [fare]. I didn't want to deviate so much from what people are used to; but I said to myself, I'm going to do it right. So even if it's just poached eggs on toast, it's going to be beautiful," saad niya.





At para kay Anj, nadadagdagan ang kagandahan ng café ng pangalan nito.





"We wanted to sound local - that we're only in Canberra, [And] 80% of the population here are public servants. For them, Sunday is the most chill day, so we wanted to give that Sunday vibe everyday," aniya.





Ang isang public servant na nakaramdam ng Sunday vibe na ito ay ang dating Prime Minister na si Tony Abbott.





"Tony Abbott visited a few months ago, like late last year. He ate at the café and he said - I've heard about this place and I wanted to try the best café downtown. We were so flattered - that was nice [of him]!"





Hindi lang public servants ang bumibista sa café. Naging tambayan na rin ito ng mga locals, pamilya at mga estudyante.





"Gungahlin is the second fastest-growing suburb in the whole of Australia so there's a lot of potential here," saad ni Anj.





Pagbalik sa musika

Malaki rin ang potensyal ng café na maging lugar kung saan pumupunta ang local artists upang iparinig ang kanilang mga kanta.





"Our family's very into music, so we want to incorporate more of that into the café. We have more time now to actually hold events and conceptualise new ideas. We really want to put music into the café because it's a big part of our DNA," she shares.





Habang hindi pa kumakanta si Anj sa café; pinaplano din niya ito sa darating na mga sessions.











Isinantabi man ni Anj ang musika para sa pagluluto, malaki ang pasasalamat niya na nasa kanya ang dalawang talentong ito.





"I am lucky and blessed that [I found myself in both food and music]."





Anj may have had to put music aside for food, but she feels lucky to have both in her life. Source: Anj Sulit





