Malaking epekto ng Coronavirus sa negosyo ng Australya at mundo

Trading floor of stock exchange

Trading floor of stock exchange Source: AAP

Published 17 March 2020 at 12:24pm, updated 17 March 2020 at 12:29pm
By Maria Papa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sa gitna ng mga pagkamatay, pagbabawal pumasok sa bansa, pagbagsak ng stock exchange at pagsasara ng mga bahay aliwan, ang pinsala ng Coronavirus sa mga negosyo ay labis na malaki.

