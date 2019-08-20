SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gamit ng Pantawid Pasada cards, pinatigil ng Land Transposrtaion Authority in Cebu

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippine Jeepney

Philippine Jeepney Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2019 at 12:10pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kinansela ng Land Transportation and Franchising Authority ang pag-gamit ng Pantawid Pasada cards para sa mga public utility jeepneys o PUJ sa Greater Cebu

Published 20 August 2019 at 12:10pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero