Gamit ng Pantawid Pasada cards, pinatigil ng Land Transposrtaion Authority in Cebu
Philippine Jeepney Source: SBS
Published 20 August 2019 at 12:10pm
By Nick Melgar
Kinansela ng Land Transportation and Franchising Authority ang pag-gamit ng Pantawid Pasada cards para sa mga public utility jeepneys o PUJ sa Greater Cebu
