Malawakang pagbaha sa hilagang Queensland, dahilan ng pagkonti ng gulay at prutas sa estado.

A shopper looks at produce in the fruit and vegetable section inside a Woolworths grocery store in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 19, 2011. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

A shopper looks at produce inside a Woolworths grocery store in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 19, 2011. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Published 4 March 2019 at 11:41am, updated 4 March 2019 at 9:51pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nagsimulang mawala ang mga gulay at prutas sa mga malalaking tindahan sa Queensland, dahil sa katatapos na malawakang pagbaha sa hilaga ng estado.

