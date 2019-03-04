Malawakang pagbaha sa hilagang Queensland, dahilan ng pagkonti ng gulay at prutas sa estado.
A shopper looks at produce inside a Woolworths grocery store in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 19, 2011. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2019 at 11:41am, updated 4 March 2019 at 9:51pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nagsimulang mawala ang mga gulay at prutas sa mga malalaking tindahan sa Queensland, dahil sa katatapos na malawakang pagbaha sa hilaga ng estado.
