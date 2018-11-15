Victoria naglabas ng detalye tungkol sa Belt and Road Initiative ng Tsina

The MOU is not an official commitment by Victoria to any Chinese-funded projects. Source: AAP
Inilabas ng gobyerno ng Victoria ang memorandum of understanding sa Tsina, tungkol ssa kontrobersyal na Belt and Road Initiative pagkatapos maipahayag ang sikretong kasunduan sa pagitan ng dalawa noong Oktubre. Ang kasunduan ay binatikos ng oposisyon ng estado, Pamahalaang Pederal at ng mga foreign-policy analysts.
