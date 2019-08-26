SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagkalasing sa publiko, bawal muli sa Victoria

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Apryl Watrson, Tanya Day's daughter

Apryl Watrson, Tanya Day's daughter Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 8:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ibinabalik ng gobyerno ng Victoria, ang batas sa pagkalasing sa publiko, pagkatapos masugatan ang isang babaeng Aborihinal na nasa pag-iingat ng pulisya.

Published 26 August 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 8:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero