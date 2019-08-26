Pagkalasing sa publiko, bawal muli sa Victoria

Apryl Watrson, Tanya Day's daughter Source: SBS
Published 26 August 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 8:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ibinabalik ng gobyerno ng Victoria, ang batas sa pagkalasing sa publiko, pagkatapos masugatan ang isang babaeng Aborihinal na nasa pag-iingat ng pulisya.
Published 26 August 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 8:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share