SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Batas sa tinutulungang pagkamatay, pumasa sa Western Australia

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Supporters of Assisted Dying legislation outside WA's Parliament

Supporters of Assisted Dying legislation outside WA's Parliament Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2019 at 12:28pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang Western Australia ay naging pangalawang estadong nagpasa ng boluntaryong pagpapa-kamatay, na nagbibigay sa mga pasyenteng mamamatay sa loob ng anim na buwan, ng karapatang tapusin ang kanilang buhay.

Published 17 December 2019 at 12:28pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero