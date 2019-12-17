Batas sa tinutulungang pagkamatay, pumasa sa Western Australia

Supporters of Assisted Dying legislation outside WA's Parliament Source: AAP
Published 17 December 2019 at 12:28pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang Western Australia ay naging pangalawang estadong nagpasa ng boluntaryong pagpapa-kamatay, na nagbibigay sa mga pasyenteng mamamatay sa loob ng anim na buwan, ng karapatang tapusin ang kanilang buhay.
Available in other languages
