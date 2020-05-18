Mga residente ng Rockhampton aged care facility inilipat sa pribadong ospital

The Rockhampton aged care facility was evacuated on Saturday. Source: AAP
Published 18 May 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 18 May 2020 at 2:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Maglulunsad ang Queensland Health ng sarili nitong imbestigasyon kaugnay nang nurse na tinamaan ng Covid-19 na nakapagtrabaho pa Rockhampton aged care home sa kabila ng pagkakaroon ng sintomas.
