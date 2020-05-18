SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga residente ng Rockhampton aged care facility inilipat sa pribadong ospital

The Rockhampton aged care facility was evacuated on Saturday.

The Rockhampton aged care facility was evacuated on Saturday. Source: AAP

Published 18 May 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 18 May 2020 at 2:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Maglulunsad ang Queensland Health ng sarili nitong imbestigasyon kaugnay nang nurse na tinamaan ng Covid-19 na nakapagtrabaho pa Rockhampton aged care home sa kabila ng pagkakaroon ng sintomas.

