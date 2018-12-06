SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Babala mula kay Sir David Attenborough na mawawala ang natural na mundo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

David Attenborough at the UN Climate conference

British naturalist and TV personality David Attenborough delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the COP24 summit in Katowice, Poland. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2018 at 2:40pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sinabi ni Sir David Attenborough na ang pagkawala ng karamihan sa natural na mundo ay nakikita na, maliban kung gagawa ng madaliang hakbang.

Published 6 December 2018 at 2:40pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero