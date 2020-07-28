SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tuloy ang laban ng isang aged care worker, habang patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19

Despite the growing cases of COVID-19 in aged care homes, nurse Sunshine Galima persists with her mission to help. Source: Shine Galima / Matthias Zomer from Pexels

Published 28 July 2020 at 11:48am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Ang takot na nararamdaman ng aged care worker na si Sunshine Galima sa pandemya ang siya ring nagtutulak sa kanyang mas magsumikap pa sa trabaho.

Highlights
  • May mga ilang aged care workers na rin ang nag-sick leave.
  • Nililimita ang galaw ng mga matatanda sa kanilang mga kwarto at bawal bumisita ang kanilang mga pamilya.
  • Inaalagaan ni Sunshine ang kanyang pisikal at emosyonal na kalusugan.
"I feel like crying. Everybody’s tired. Everybody’s scared, but we have to be strong."

Kahit may takot siya't pangamba, patuloy na inaalagaan ng aged care nurse na si Sunshine Galima ang kanyang mga matatandang pasyente sa panahon ng pandemya kung saan nanganganib ang kanilang mga buhay.

 

Lockdown 2.0

Sa isang dekada niyang pagiging nars, ngayon pa lang nakaranas ng ganitong hamon si Sunshine.

"We didn't expect the COVID-19 cases in aged care to rise this much or this fast. We did okay during the first lockdown, but now it feels different. So many carers are going on sick leave and agencies are having to scramble to find more workers."

"We didn't expect the COVID-19 cases in aged care to rise this much or this fast." Source: Shine Galima


Ang kakulangang ito ang nagtutulak kay Sunshine at sa kanyang mga kasamahan na mas alagaan pa ang bawat isa at ang kanilang mga pasyente.

"We're not like hospitals - we don't always have doctors and nurses on staff. Plus, it's even more difficult when we're understaffed and if a patient in the facility tests positive."

"We're scared, but this is what we're facing. We need to work together, and protect ourselves and each other by following the rules." Source: Pixabay


"We're scared, but this is what we're facing. We need to work together, and protect ourselves and each other by following the rules."

Bawal ang pamilya

Kasama sa pagsunod ng mga patakaran ay ang paglimita sa galaw ng matatanda at sa pagbawal sa mga kapamilya nilang bumisita habang may pandemya.

"Residents are asked to stay in their rooms to prevent infection, but that's not good as well because the facility is their home."

"Family members are also told not to visit." Source: Pixabay


"Family members are also told not to visit. It's sad and I feel sorry for our residents. Sometimes family members ask me to just open the windows so they can at least see each other, or they do video calls. But what if their parent or grandparent gets COVID and he or she has to be brought to hospital? What if he or she doesn't recover? They never get to see each other again."

Pag-alaga sa sarili

Pinapatatag pa ng takot at lungkot ang layunin ni Sunshine.

"It's not just a job, especially during the pandemic. It's not just about the money. This is my purpose - [to care for our residents]."

"It's not just a job, especially during the pandemic. It's not just about the money. This is my purpose - [to care for our residents]." Source: Shine Galima


Upang maalagaan ng mabuti ang kanilang mga residente, sinisigurado ni Sunshine na inaalagaan niya ang kanyang sarili sa pagpapahinga ng sapat, pagkain ng mabuti, pag-obserba ng proper hygien, pagsuot ng protective personal equipment (PPE).

"I disinfect everything after work and before I enter my home."

"Emotionally and mentally, I pray. I talk to family and friends [about what I'm feeling]. I keep fit and I count my blessings. I always try to do the right thing. We're going through this dark phase. It may go on for a long time, but we have to keep pressing on."

Parang kapamilya: Isang aged care and disability worker ukol sa pagtrato sa mga pasyente



Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily

