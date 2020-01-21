Malugod na tinanggap ang ulan na maaring bumagsak sa susunod na ilang araw

Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 21 January 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 1:15pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang ulang tumubuhos sa silangang bahagi ng Australia ay inaasahang magpapatuloy hanggang sa dulo ng linggong ito.
Published 21 January 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 1:15pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share