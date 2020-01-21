SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Malugod na tinanggap ang ulan na maaring bumagsak sa susunod na ilang araw

Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney

Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they walk in heavy rain in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 21 January 2020
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang ulang tumubuhos sa silangang bahagi ng Australia ay inaasahang magpapatuloy hanggang sa dulo ng linggong ito.

