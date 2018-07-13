Welcome to the Philippines Province of China, gawa ng mga kalaban ng administrasyon ani Harry Roque
A banner bearing the words 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' is seen hanging from a footbridge in Taguig city,, 12 July 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Published 13 July 2018 at 3:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isang tarpoline na naglalaman ng 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' ang nakita sa ilang overpass sa Metro Manila kasabay ng araw ng ikalawang anibersaryo ng tagumapy ng Pilipinas sa kaso ng claim ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea. Sinbai ng tagapagsalita ng pangulo, Harry Roque wala itong katotohanan at hindi iuutos ng Malacanang na tanggalin ang mga ito
Published 13 July 2018 at 3:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share