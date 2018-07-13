SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Welcome to the Philippines Province of China, gawa ng mga kalaban ng administrasyon ani Harry Roque

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

According to media reports, banners welcoming visitors to the Philippines as a 'Province of China' were placed hanging on several footbridges in Metro Manila in time for the second anniversary of The Hague's ruling that invalidated China's claim to nearly

A banner bearing the words 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' is seen hanging from a footbridge in Taguig city,, 12 July 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2018 at 3:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang tarpoline na naglalaman ng 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' ang nakita sa ilang overpass sa Metro Manila kasabay ng araw ng ikalawang anibersaryo ng tagumapy ng Pilipinas sa kaso ng claim ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea. Sinbai ng tagapagsalita ng pangulo, Harry Roque wala itong katotohanan at hindi iuutos ng Malacanang na tanggalin ang mga ito

Published 13 July 2018 at 3:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero