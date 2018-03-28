SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagbabalik tanaw sa nalalapit na Commonwealth Games

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The photo along with some of his Olympic medals were sold at Bonhams Olympic Games Sale held on 25 July in London.

a 1930 photo of Australian rower Bobby Pearce at the British Empire Games, signed by him. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2018 at 3:00pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Libo libong mga opisyal, atleta at manonood mula 70 bansang Commonwealth at territory ang takdang magtungo sa Gold Coast para sa 2018 Commonwealth Games. Ang 12 araw na palaro ay takdang magsimula sa ika apat ng Abril at lubhang naiiba sa naganap na unang laro sa Canada may 90 taon na ang nakalipas

Published 28 March 2018 at 3:00pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero