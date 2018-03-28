Pagbabalik tanaw sa nalalapit na Commonwealth Games

a 1930 photo of Australian rower Bobby Pearce at the British Empire Games, signed by him. Source: AAP
Published 28 March 2018 at 3:00pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Libo libong mga opisyal, atleta at manonood mula 70 bansang Commonwealth at territory ang takdang magtungo sa Gold Coast para sa 2018 Commonwealth Games. Ang 12 araw na palaro ay takdang magsimula sa ika apat ng Abril at lubhang naiiba sa naganap na unang laro sa Canada may 90 taon na ang nakalipas
