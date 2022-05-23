Boses ng Bayan: Ano nga ba ang saloobin ng ating mga kababayan sa katatapos na pederal na halalan?

Highlights Ilan sa mga polisiyang babantayan ng mga Filipino-Australian ay ang pangako sa Medicare at childcare.

Nakatutok din ang ilang mamamayan sa planong Federal ICAC o ang komisyon na susugpo sa korapsyon na ipinangakong mabubuo sa katapusan ng taon.

Hinikayat ng mga kapwa Filipino-Australian na maging aktibo at makialam sa mga isyu ng bayan para sa kapakanan ng lahat.

Gemma Cruz-Goutos, Brisbane





"Ang gusto gustong ko is yung sa Medical side kasi having special needs na anak, priority ko mga medical needs niya so yung mga benepisyo na alam kong makakatulong sa kanyang kondisyon lalo na sa disability po siya at kinoconsider ko yung iba pa na medyo komplikado para sa kanila ang paghingi ng ganitong assistance o tulong. Nandyan din ang una kong empathy kinoconsider na sana itong bagong administrasyon ay may puso para magreach lalo na sa mga disabled." Gemma Cruz-Goutos from Brisbane





"I think we should also be part of it, as immigrants, we also have the right to input what we have, what we like na magiimprove ang Australia, gusto ko lang mainvolve na mga whatever na mga happenings or dapat gawin in my own very little way" Rodrigo Bagon from Melbourne





"We are not just a migrant, we are part of the community, as well as the country, we are not just a migrant we have the voice and besides as a Filipino, simula ng mapunta ako sa Australia, we worked hard supporting the government economically, we just don't sit around and wait for the handouts of the government, we would like to give what we can give to the government. As a Filipino migrant, I rather contribute than ask for the government."





Susan Hardy from Launceston





Benz Salandanan from Darwin





"I come from a Filipino background and both my parents are Filipino so like I had a lot of people messaging me mostly Filipinos like on how they should vote, the patterns that come out thru Australian Filipinos and Immigrant Filipinos they generally have this thing against corruption because I think like historically in the Philippines we dealt with corruption in the past. We would like to see some action on not letting people get away with corruption" Benz Salandanan from Darwin





