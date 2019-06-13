Ano ang kahalagahan ng pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kalayaan para sa mga Pilipino sa Australya







Felix Pintado, Philippine Honorary Consul of Victoria





“Independence Day is so important to us because it’s an expression of who we are as Filipino people, particularly as we are in Australia and trying to establish and find and never forget our identity as Filipino people, and the struggle that it took our forefathers to get that independence and that identity recognised so that we could have our own sovereignty. For us, it’s more than just independence, it’s more than just freedom. It’s about acknowledging our culture, our heritage, and remember who we are as Filipinos.”





Gabriel Evalle, Student





"Gusto kong ipakita na parte tayo ng isang bansa, na may sarili tayong kultura at ayokong ikahiya ang aking pagka-Pilipino dito sa Australya. Importante na ipagdiwang natin ang [Araw ng Kalayaan] hindi lang para sa sarili natin kundi para na din sa ating mga bayani na nagbuwis ng buhay nila para sa ating bayan."











Commander Datario, Ex-serviceman





“Almost every year, [I attend] the celebrations. Kahit na tayo ay nasa ibang bansa, hindi natin dapat kalimutan ang ating roots, bilang Pilipino. [Sa Pilipinas] tayo lumaki, nakapag-aral at nang mapunta tayo dito sa ibang bansa, sa Australya na napakagandang lugar ay magagamit natin ang ating [kaalaman] na nakuha natin."





Walter Villagonzalo, Community leader





"Importante ito sa katulad nating Pilipino na i-celebrate ang Independence Day. Sinasabi nga na “you can take the Filipino out of the Philippines but you can’t take the Philippines out of the Filipino. Kasama sa pagiging Pilipino natin ang pagcecelebrate ng Independence Day. Alam natin sa ibang mga countries, people die to gain their independence, ganon din sa Pilipinas, meron ding nag-shed ng blood para makuha natin ang ating independence. Malaking bagay yon na meron tayong freedom."





Fred Jover, Community leader and ex-serviceman





"Itong flag raising na ginagawa natin taun-taon ay isang napakagandang pagkakataon na magkaisa lahat ng mga organisasyon na paminsan-minsan ay hindi nagkakaunawaan. Subalit ngayon po ay nakita natin na nandito po nag mga lider at representate ng mga [grupo]."





Vernon Boado, Engineer





“I think it’s very important because it symbolizes the unity of the Filipino people aside from the fact that it has given us our independence from colonizers. I feel delighted because this is my first time to attend an event like this.”





Christian delos Santos, Student





"Isa itong pag-alala sa mga sacrifice ng mga bayani natin na nakipaglaban para sa ating kalayaan. At para sa atin, isa itong simbolo ng struggle, freedom at democracy."





Encine Charles Bacordo, Trainee





"Ang Kalayaan is very significant in Philippine history. It’s the day we claimed the most important thing in our life, which is freedom. There’s love, there’s family, but it’s not significant if we don’t have our freedom to celebrate special things like those. It’s nice celebrating here in Australia because you’ll get that hospitable, friendly, happy, smart, smiling environment."











