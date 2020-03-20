Buhay sa ilalim ng 'enhanced community quarantine' ayon sa isang vlogger

Vlogger EJ Ortiz stands at an empty street in Quezon City after a lockdown was ordered by the Philippine government last Monday. Source: EJ Ortiz
Published 20 March 2020 at 9:51pm, updated 21 March 2020 at 11:07am
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kung may panic buying ng toilet paper sa Australia, paubusan naman ng alcohol sa Pilipinas ayon sa vlogger at taga- Manila na si EJ Ortiz. Ibinahagi din niya na parang 'ghost town' ngayon ang kanilang lugar sa Quezon City matapos ipatupad ang 'enhanced community quarantine'.
