Ano ang epekto ng coronavirus para sa mga may visa?

Millions of visa holders are concerned or confused about their immediate future amid COVID-19 Source: AAP
Published 2 April 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
My mahigit sa isang daang visa categories ang nasa Australya at milyon-milyong visa holders naman ang nababahala at nalilito tungkol sa kanilang panghinaharap. Hatid natin ang mga payo at suporta ng gobyerno para sa mga visa holder. Pakinggan ang ulat.
