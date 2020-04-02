SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ano ang epekto ng coronavirus para sa mga may visa?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Millions of visa holders are concerned or confused about their immediate future amid COVID-19

Millions of visa holders are concerned or confused about their immediate future amid COVID-19 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

My mahigit sa isang daang visa categories ang nasa Australya at milyon-milyong visa holders naman ang nababahala at nalilito tungkol sa kanilang panghinaharap. Hatid natin ang mga payo at suporta ng gobyerno para sa mga visa holder. Pakinggan ang ulat.

Published 2 April 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:02pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero