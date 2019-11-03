Ano ang aasahan sa Philippine Christmas Festival 2019?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Sydney air will be filled with Christmas cheers as local singers and performers entertain everyone at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.





Presentations of Christmas songs Source: SBS Filipino





And an extra special feature of the festivity is the presence of about 10 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Legends. PBA star legends expected to grace the event include: Allan Caidic, Nelson Asaytono, Joey Loyzaga, EJ Feihl, Willie Miller, Vince Hizon, Jerry Cordinera, Noli Locsin, Jojo Lastimosa and Bal David.





The festival will showcase a mix of food and non-food stalls, children games, cultural performances, arts and crafts, Christmas lantern or parol making contest, Christmas carol competition and Christmas fashion parade, appearance of Santa Clause, shares Philippine Community Council of New South Wales (PCCNSW) Inc. secretary Rod Dingle.





SBS Radio will also be joining in the festivities with a photobooth setup. Prizes and freebies await attendees who will participate in the Christmas Carol challenge at the booth.





Lantern-making contest. Showcasing the best Christmas lanterns Filipinos can create Source: PCC NSW









