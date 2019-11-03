SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ano ang aasahan sa Philippine Christmas Festival 2019?

Philippine Christmas Festival

Philippine Christmas Festival

Published 3 November 2019 at 1:42pm, updated 4 November 2019 at 2:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

In a bigger and grandeur early celebration of Christmas, the Philippine Christmas Festival 2019 will feature other ethnic groups along with the usual Christmas choral and presentations from local Filipino groups.

Sydney air will be filled with Christmas cheers as local singers and performers entertain everyone at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.

Philippine Christmas Festival
Presentations of Christmas songs Source: SBS Filipino


And an extra special feature of the festivity is the presence of about 10 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Legends. PBA star legends expected to grace the event include: Allan Caidic, Nelson Asaytono, Joey Loyzaga, EJ Feihl, Willie Miller, Vince Hizon, Jerry Cordinera, Noli Locsin, Jojo Lastimosa and Bal David.

The festival will showcase a mix of food and non-food stalls, children games, cultural performances, arts and crafts, Christmas lantern or parol making contest, Christmas carol competition and Christmas fashion parade, appearance of Santa Clause, shares Philippine Community Council of New South Wales (PCCNSW) Inc. secretary Rod Dingle. 

SBS Radio will also be joining in the festivities with a photobooth setup. Prizes and freebies await attendees who will participate in the Christmas Carol challenge at the booth. 

Philippine Christmas Festival
Lantern-making contest. Showcasing the best Christmas lanterns Filipinos can create Source: PCC NSW


 

