Mga mahahalagang impormasyon ukol sa COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health Source: AAP
Published 18 March 2020 at 4:11pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sa ngayon ito ang pangunahing isyung pinag-uusapan ang mga impormasyon ukol sa COVID-19 ang sakit na nagmumula sa kinikilalang coronavirus – Ngunit sa kabila ng maraming mga naging pagtalakay sa sakit na ito marami ang patuloy na nalilito
Published 18 March 2020 at 4:11pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share