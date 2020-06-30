Mga dapat tandaan kung magpapadala ng balikbayan box sa panahon ng COVID-19

Highlights Pinipinili na lang magpadal ng balikbayan box ang mga hindi makapagbiyahe sa Pilipinas.

Maaaring ma-quarantine ang mga boxes bago sila i-deliver o maaaring sabihan ang mga tatanggap na huwag muna silang buksan agad.

Maaaring matagalan ang deliveries sa ibang lugar dahil sa community quarantines.

"When I was living in the Philippines, I was the one loved ones sent balikbayan boxes to. Now that I'm the one in Australia, it's my turn. It makes me happy I can send them balikbayan boxes now."





Naiintindihan ng Chenvel Balikbayan Boxes operator na si Angelo Fajardo ang kahalagahan ng pagpapadala ng balikbayan box sa mga mahal sa buhay sa Pilipinas - may pandemya man o wala. Angelo Fajardo [first photo, top right] owns and operates the company with his wife, Daisy [first photo, top left] Source: Angelo Fajardo





"Courier and cargo are considered as essential work. Our operations continue."





Ibinahagi ni Angelo na may mga bagay na kailangang malaman ng mga planong magpadala ng balikbayan box ngayong pandemya:





1. Maaaring ma-quarantine ang mga boxes.

Boxes could undergo quarantine. Source: Francesco Romeo from Pixabay





"Boxes are subject to quarantine when they get to the Philippines. The feedback we've been getting is boxes either aren't delivered right away or consignees are told not to open the boxes right away just in case the virus can be transmitted through the boxes," saad ni Angelo.





2. Maaaring ma-delay ang delivery.

Delivery could be delayed. Source: Thanasis Papazacharias from Pixabay





Maliban sa 1-2 linggong delay dahil sa box quarantine, maaari ring ma-delay ang padala dahil sa checkpoints at community quarantines. Maaaring di rin payagan mag-disembark ang barko dahil sa virus.





3. Pareho lang ang mga panuntunan ukol sa mga bagay na maaaring ilagay sa box.

Flammable items are not allowed. Source: Mahesh Patel from Pixabay





Ayon kay Angelo, "Anything flammable or requiring petrol are still not allowed. Only 10 pieces or below of each item because items are supposed to be for personal use only. Fragile items are allowed, but the sender has to be aware of possible breakage."





Para maiwasang mabasag ang mga gamit, mahalaga ang tamang pagsalansan.





"Put the heavy items in first. Use bubble wrap to pack fragile items. Square ones at the sides and edges. Wrap soaps and scented separately from other items to prevent them from contaminating other items, especially food. Cushion items so they don't move around the box during transit."





4. Habang walang weight limit ang mga boxes, tandaan na kailangang sumunod sa OHS ng mga kompanya.

Companies need to abide by OHS. Source: Mediamodifier from Pixabay





Walang tipikal na weight limit, ngunit ayon kay Angelo, ang pinapayagan nilang timbang ay hanggang 70 kilos.





"We need to follow Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations (OHS). We need to think of the people moving the boxes manually. We have to protect them as well."





5. Pareho lang ang presyo para sa mga box.

Price for boxes remain the same. Source: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay





Hindi nagbago ang presyo nila Angelo nitong pandemya.





"Others may increase theirs to justify the difficulty of travel and service."





6. Maraming nagpapadala ng box muli.

Many are sending balikbayan boxes again to their loved ones in the Philippines. Source: Ian Panelo from Pexels





"When the pandemic happened, people began to lie low when it came to sending boxes. Maybe they were saving money. Maybe they lost their jobs. Maybe they didn't know if the boxes would actually get to where they are sending it."





Noong nagluwag ang mga restrictions, saad ni Angelo na naging komportable ang mga taong magpadala muli.





"We actually ran out of boxes when that happened. I think some of those who were supposed to travel to the Philippines and now can't decided to just send what they bought for loved ones in balikbayan boxes instead."





