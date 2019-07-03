Saan nagkakamali ang mga tao sa kasaysayan ng mga katutubo

Ngunit sa kabila ng selebrasyon, mayroong mga maling kuru-kuro tungkol sa kasaysayan ng mga Aboriginal at Torres Strait Islander.
A nineteenth century engraving ot an aboriginal camp by Marmocchi Source: Getty Images
Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Idadaos ang mga selebrasyon ng linggo ng NAIDOC sa buong Australya ngayong Hulyo upang ipagdiwang ang kasaysayan, kultura at tagumpay ng mga Aboriginal at Torres Strait Islander.
Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share