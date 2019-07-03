SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Saan nagkakamali ang mga tao sa kasaysayan ng mga katutubo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

NAIDOC

A nineteenth century engraving ot an aboriginal camp by Marmocchi Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Idadaos ang mga selebrasyon ng linggo ng NAIDOC sa buong Australya ngayong Hulyo upang ipagdiwang ang kasaysayan, kultura at tagumpay ng mga Aboriginal at Torres Strait Islander.

Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ngunit sa kabila ng selebrasyon, mayroong mga maling kuru-kuro tungkol sa kasaysayan ng mga Aboriginal at Torres Strait Islander.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero