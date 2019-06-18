Salot na Ebola, tumawid na mula Democratic Republic of Congo patungong Uganda

People are being checked for Ebola virus at crossing near Kasindi Source: AAP
Published 18 June 2019 at 12:18pm, updated 18 June 2019 at 2:15pm
By Felicity Davey
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nakatakdang magpulong ang World Health Organisation, tungkol sa pagdami ng may sakit na Ebola, na tumawid na ngayon sa Uganda mula sa Democratic Repuglic of Congo.
Published 18 June 2019 at 12:18pm, updated 18 June 2019 at 2:15pm
By Felicity Davey
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share