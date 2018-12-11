SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bakit gustong tumira ng mga bagong migrante sa Sydney at Melbourne lamang?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A closed up shop in the west NSW town of Broken Hill, Sunday, July 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

A closed up shop in the west NSW town of Broken Hill Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinakita ng mga tala mula sa Department of Home Affairs, na isa lamang sa walong bagong migrante sa Australya, ang tumitira sa labas ng Sydney at Melbourne.

Published 11 December 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero