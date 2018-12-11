Bakit gustong tumira ng mga bagong migrante sa Sydney at Melbourne lamang?

A closed up shop in the west NSW town of Broken Hill Source: AAP
Published 11 December 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ipinakita ng mga tala mula sa Department of Home Affairs, na isa lamang sa walong bagong migrante sa Australya, ang tumitira sa labas ng Sydney at Melbourne.
Published 11 December 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share