Bakit mahalagang magpa test ang mga Pilipino Australyano para sa hepatitis B at C

Untreated hepatitis B and C can lead to liver cancer.

“There are often no symptoms of hepatitis B or C, so it is important that people get tested before it’s too late.” Source: Supplied by Cancer Council Victoria

Published 20 June 2019 at 2:35pm
Ayon sa datos mula Cancer Council in Victoria, isa sa bawat 25 Pilipino sa Victoria ang nabubuhay ng may hepatitis B o C. Ang hepatitis ay pamamaga ng atay, ang hepatitis B at C ay dalawa sa pangkaraniwang uri ng virus na nakaka apekto sa atay. Kung di ito magamot agad, maari itong mauwi ang hepatitis B at C sa liver cancer. Nakausap natin ang tagapagsalita sa wikang Filipino Jasper Alana.

