'Bakit maraming pari na paedophile sa Ballarat?'

Published 4 March 2016 at 1:12pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 2:10pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Sa huling pagkakataon humarap si Cardinal George Pell sa Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse sa pamamagitan ng video link mula Rome. Magkakaroon ng pagkakataon ang mga survivor ng child sexual abuse na nagtungo sa Rome na maghain ng kani-kanilang mga katanungan Larawan: Sex-abuse survivor nakipag-usap sa media (AAP)
