Panganib ng headphones: Gaano katagal at kahaba dapat gamitin

Ayon sa senior audiologist na si Marc Vandenberg, ang pagkabingi ay isang karaniwang problema na dulot ng malakas na ingay, pagtanda o heredity.





"Some have it due to a particular syndrome or an additional disability. There are reasons that you can acquire hearing loss as well for example an illness that sometimes cause hearing loss. If you’ve also worked in a lot of loud noise. Over time and even if it was 30, 40, 50 years ago that can have an impact on your hearing as you’re getting older," sabi ni Mr Vandenberg.





Pangangalaga sa pandinig

Iwasan ang mga malakas na ingay





Sinabi ni Mr Vandenberg na isa sa pinakamdaling paraan upang pangalagaan ang kalusugan ng ating pandinig ay ang pag-iwas sa mga malalakas na ingay. Kung gumagamit man ng lawn mower or exposed sa malakas na ingay sa trabaho, siguraduhing hindi ito sa antas na makakasira ng pandinig.





Gumamit ng personal listener





Isa pa sa karaniwang bagay na ginagawa ng iba ngayon ayon sa kanya ay ang paggamit ng tinatawag na personal listeners.





"Sometimes you sit beside a person in the train and then you can hear their music through their ears that’s a very dangerous situation to be in. So, I would always encourage people to limit the amount of loud noise that they hear through those sorts of listener."





Ang personal listener ay maliit na personal amplifier na ginagamit sa pakikipag-usap sa ibang tao sa mga maingay na lugar, sa lugar trabaho o kahit man sa mga pangrupong aktibidad.





Sumailalim sa isang hearing test





Hikayat din niya sa mga tao na subukan ang isang hearing test.





"If there’s a concern people should not suffer in silence. It's better to seek action earlier to find out and address any issues."





Dagdag niya maaring tumungo ang mga tao sa hearing.com.au at subukan ang 10-minute free test.





"It’s a 10-minute free test. You’ll have a quick indicator as to whether your hearing is okay or perhaps take some further action if you need it."





Gaano kalakas dapat ang headphones?

Inirekomenda ni Mr Vandenberg na panatilihin ang lebel ng tunog sa pagitan ng 60 at 85 decibels upang mapababa ang panganib ng danyos sa tenga.





“Something round about 70 decibels is within the safe range. Anything below that is safe.”





Kung exposed naman sa malakas na musika, payo niya na higpitan ang pakikinig sa l5 minuto.





“If the sound is loud, you must be around it for a less period. It’s what we call dosage of noise. If it’s softer noise, you can spend longer time amongst it. But things like headphones, if they’re very loud, you should really avoid it where possible and spend a little time with loud noises when you can,” pagbahagi niya.





Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am

Sundan sa Facebook

















