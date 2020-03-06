SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Woman in NSW tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to PH

Corona Virus

3D animation of Australia waving flag with greem viruses (Coronavirus Concept) Source: iStockphoto

Published 6 March 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 3:21pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Australia has six new confirmed COVID-19 cases across NSW including an elderly woman who returned from the Philippines on March 3. She boarded Cebu Pacific flight 5J39.

