World Cup fans: Mexico

Australia's Mexican community is confident of a strong showing at the FIFA World Cup in Russia Source: Adrian Arciuli
Published 4 June 2018 at 3:39pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:14pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Tanging apat na bansa ang lumitaw sa higit pang mga FIFA World Cup kaysa sa Mexico, ngunit naghihintay pa rin ang Mehikanong komunidad ng Australya para sa malaking pambihirang tagumpay.
