Pag-asang manalo ng Poland sa World Cup, nasa kamay ni Lewandowski

Published 7 May 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:11pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Hindi pa nababawi ng Poland ang korona sa World Cup buhat noong mga gintong taon nila ng 1970s, pero isang panalo sa European Championship at pag-kwalipay sa World Cup, ay nagbigay sa kanila ng kailangang kumpyansa para sa 2018.

