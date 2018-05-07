Pag-asang manalo ng Poland sa World Cup, nasa kamay ni Lewandowski

Source: AAP
Published 7 May 2018
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hindi pa nababawi ng Poland ang korona sa World Cup buhat noong mga gintong taon nila ng 1970s, pero isang panalo sa European Championship at pag-kwalipay sa World Cup, ay nagbigay sa kanila ng kailangang kumpyansa para sa 2018.
